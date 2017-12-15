The language and one of the case studies were labelled “irresponsible, silencing, diminishing” by author Jack Monroe, who tweeted its message to victims was “put up and shut up”.

In a now-removed Facebook post, Essex Police pleaded with people to “at least look at the website” of the campaign that showed examples of relationships, based on true stories, where, the police said, there was “less harmful abuse”.

A police force has apologised for a “clumsy” defence of a domestic abuse campaign that was criticised for emphasising how victims can remain with their abusers.

Wow, Essex Police. I just... have no words for what an irresponsible, silencing, diminishing campaign this is. Basically telling women to 'put up and shut up' re domestic abuse. In 2017. This is absurd. pic.twitter.com/aqZ9BLjy6c

Monroe accused the force of saying the victim was the one who had to change her behaviour.

My #1 issue with this campaign is that it is the ABUSED WOMAN being taught to modify her behaviour to stay with the ABUSIVE MAN. https://t.co/lfRb3vXMJs

The case study Monroe referred to was about 65-year-old “Sheila”, who is quoted saying she and her abusive partner had been able to “stay together but safely”.

An Essex Police spokesman denied the campaign’s message was “stay in any relationship no matter how abusive”.

He told HuffPost the language on its Facebook post “has clearly caused offence and we are sorry for that”.

He said in a statement: “We have used clumsy language... However, the stories featured in the campaign are real stories.

“We heard from victims who wanted help to leave relationships and we heard from victims who would never have called police but have been able to have counselling, family therapy and other interventions that have made them feel safe.

“Our message in this campaign isn’t ‘stay in any relationship no matter how abusive’. It’s ‘if something is happening in your relationship even if you’ve been with someone for decades there is help you can get’.”

Sheila is quoted as saying: “It was bad but I knew I would never leave. The support we have had has allowed us to stay together but safely.”

In a video about her story, a woman stands in front of a man while on-screen text sets out what happened. The man - meant to be the abuser - then steps forward as she smiles.