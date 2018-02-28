6 Ways The EU's Brexit Plan Could Lead To 'No Deal'

Just when you thought the Brexit talks had got somewhere, the EU has thrown a mighty large spanner in the works.

Remember how there was a breakthrough before Christmas, with the EU and UK agreeing the terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc?

That is about to fall apart.

The European Commission has published the full version of the draft agreement, which takes in how much the UK will pay to the EU, citizens’ rights and the future of the Northern Ireland/Ireland border.

It’s fair to say the UK Government does not completely agree with the EU’s interpretation of what was agreed.

Commenting in the document at Prime Minister’s Questions, Theresa May said “no UK Prime Minister could ever agree” to the draft legal text published by Brussels.

She added that it would “undermine the UK common market and threaten the constitutional integrity of the UK”.

HuffPost UK has trawled through the 118 page document to dig out the key areas of difference between the UK and the EU.

Here are six flash points which could collapse the Brexit talks

1) Full Rights For EU Citizens