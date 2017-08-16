EU Migrants Can Enter UK Without Border Checks After Brexit, Government Confirms

EU migrants and black market goods will be able to cross into the UK without any checks after Brexit, the Government admitted today.

The Brexit Department confirmed there would be no immigration or customs checks on the Northern Ireland/Ireland border once the UK leaves the EU – despite Britain seeking an end to free movement of people.

Government officials revealed the only measure of control would be to stop migrants getting the legal right to work in the UK – a move that could force them into cash-in-hand work in the unregulated black market.

With regards to goods, the UK wants to keep the same “regulatory outcomes” on agricultural and food as the EU operate – meaning Britain would be severely restricted in the trade deals it could sign with countries such as the USA.

Irish politician Mark Daly, deputy group leader of Fianna Fail in Dublin’s upper chamber, described the plan as a “smuggler’s charter.”

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: “There are trade differentials between the UK and other non-European powers, offering a back door to Europe so people would import goods that are cheaper under tariff arrangements with the UK and then bring them into the Republic and on into the EU.

“Of course the UK want an advantage economically over the EU and will do preferential trade agreements with non-EU countries and, you know, that becomes a smuggler’s charter on this island.

“We already have a smuggling problem while both jurisdictions are in the EU.”