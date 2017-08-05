EU Nationals In Scotland 'Could Tip Balance In Second Independence Referendum'

European Union nationals could “tip the balance” towards Scottish independence if a second referendum was held before Brexit, academics have said.

A paper for the Scottish Centre on European Relations think-tank said a strong vote for independence from EU citizens resident in Scotland could have a “significant impact” on the outcome.

Authors Richard Marsh and Fabian Zuleeg said the timing of the vote could be crucial for a Yes win as EU nationals are likely to be disenfranchised after Brexit.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced in June that plans for a second referendum would be put on hold as the government would not introduce legislation for another vote immediately.