Now while we’d normally suggest you pop open the champagne we’ve actually got some terrible news as well.

We have some great news everyone, as of June 15 any person travelling to an EU country from an EU country won’t have to pay roaming charges.

You see in around 700 days none of this will mean anything to us because as of 2019 the United Kingdom is leaving the EU. So unless we can hammer out a deal that abolishes them for us individually, we’re going to be paying roaming fees again.

It’s not all doom and gloom though, as you’ve probably already noticed many of our networks already offer either significantly reduced roaming fees or have abolished roaming fees entirely for many of our major holiday destinations including the EU and America.

Of course with the exception of a few companies, free roaming comes as part of a premium monthly package, so if you’re on a pay-as-you-go SIM then the likelihood is that you’re going to have to wait and see whether Brexit really can deliver on all fronts.

The EU has been making slow but significant progress in terms of digital content as well.

The European Commission recently ruled that starting in 2018, any person within the EU will be able to watch their online entertainment subscriptions regardless of the country they’ve travelled to.