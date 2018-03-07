EU Warns 'Negative Economic Consequences' For UK As It Reveals Plan For Brexit Trade Deal

The European Union has warned Theresa May her approach to Brexit will lead to “negative economic consequences” as it ruled out special market access for certain parts of the UK economy.

Donald Tusk, the president of the EU Council, said on Wednesday it should come as “no surprise” that the “only remaining possible model is a free trade agreement” similar to the one struck with Canada.

Speaking at a press conference in Luxembourg, he said Brexit inevitably make UK-EU trade “more complicated and more costly”.

“No member of state is free to pick only those sectors of the single market it likes,” he said. “A pick-and-mix approach for a non-members state is out of the question.”

He added: “I fully understand and respect Theresa May’s political objective to demonstrate at any price that Brexit could be a success and was the right choice. But sorry. It is not our objective.”