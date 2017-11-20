European Parliaments May Veto Any Brexit Deal That Lets UK Diverge From EU Standards, Warns Michel Barnier

European parliaments will block any Brexit deal that allows the UK to diverge too far from EU standards, Michel Barnier has warned.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator said on Monday any trade agreement would require Britain to stick to a “European model”.

It comes as Theresa May has been warned voters will “go bananas” if she agrees to pay Brussels a £40bn divorce bill.

Speaking at the Centre for European Reform in Brussels, Barnier said the EU was ready to offer its “most ambitious” free trade agreement with the UK.

But he added: “The UK has chosen to leave the EU. Does it want to stay close to the European model. Or does it want to gradually move away from it?

“The UK’s reply to this question will be very important and even decisive, because it will shape the discussion on our future relationship.

“And shape also the conditions for ratifications of that partnership in many national parliaments and obviously in the European Parliament.”