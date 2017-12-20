All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS

    Eva Longoria Pregnant: Actress Expecting Her First Child With Husband José Bastón

    She's expecting a baby boy.

    20/12/2017 09:48 GMT

    Eva Longoria is expecting her first child with her husband José Bastón.

    The actress’ rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE and revealed the 42-year-old is four months pregnant and expecting a baby boy. 

    Although this is Longoria’s first child, Bastón has two sons and two daughters from his former marriage to Natalia Esperón.

    Sean Zanni via Getty Images

    Longoria and Bastón began dating in 2013 and married in May 2016. 

    After getting engaged in December 2015, Longoria spoke about the possibility of having children.

    “I just turned 40, so I have thought, ‘Is time running out?’” she told PEOPLE. “I should be thinking about [children], but I feel like my life is full.”

    Speaking about Bastón’s children, she added: “They’ve been such a gift in my life. I don’t feel like we are lacking because we don’t have a baby.”

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Pregnant Celebrities 2017
    MORE:parentsBabiescelebrity parentsparents-to-bePregnancyEva Longoriapregnancy announcements

    Conversations