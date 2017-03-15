Beauty And The Beast's Ewan McGregor Shuts Down 'Gay Moment' Backlash

‘Beauty And The Beast’ actor Ewan McGregor has shot down the controversy surrounding the upcoming film’s so-called “gay moment”.

In the lead-up to the remake’s release, there has been much discussion of what has been billed as Disney’s first ever “exclusively gay moment”, though sadly not all of the talk has been positive.

In fact, the moment has led to Russia slapping an adult rating on ‘Beauty And The Beast’, while it has been temporarily banned in Malaysia.