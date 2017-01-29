Donald Trump’s controversial executive order banning Muslim refugees from entering the US has been celebrated by a former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. On Friday the new President blocked refugees from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. The move has sparked a backlash across the US, with thousands of demonstrators gathering at airports to protest the ban.

Alex Brandon/AP President Donald Trump holds up a signed Executive Order in the Oval Office of the White House.

A federal judge in Brooklyn temporarily halted parts of Trump’s sweeping executive order on Saturday as members of the international community voiced their concern at the move. Yet there are those who are rejoicing the US President’s latest move. Dr David Duke, founder of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan (KKKK), described 2017 as the “greatest year ever” after Trump signed the executive order.

It is not the first time Duke has praised the Trump. After the billionaire’s election to the White House in November, Duke tweeted: “Make no mistake about it, our people have played a huge role in electing Trump.” He celebrated Trump’s victory, calling it “one of the most exciting nights of my life.”

This is one of the most exciting nights of my life -> make no mistake about it, our people have played a HUGE role in electing Trump! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/HvJyiJYuVa — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) November 9, 2016

Duke joined the KKK in 1967 and founded the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s. The 66-year-old is a former one-term Republican Louisiana State Representative.

Harold Valentine/AP Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, of Metairie, La., arrives at a roadside rendezvous with newsmen in Dulzura, Calif. to detail how Klansmen are dispersed along the border looking for illegal aliens entering the country in 1977.

Duke was heavily criticised on social media for his celebratory tweet.

@DrDavidDuke Leave. No one wants you here. — ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) January 29, 2017

@itsthereal @DrDavidDuke Don't come to UK though. We don't want you either. — Rachel Jones (@rach0907) January 29, 2017

@DrDavidDuke @zerohedge Racism not #terrorism is the root of this ban and uall claim 2 believe in Christ Jesus! pic.twitter.com/SUsjj2LfdX — ProjectHEALGambia (@Fight4Gambia) January 28, 2017

It is not the first time the white supremist group has come out in favour of Trump. The KKK’s official newspaper, the Crusader, supported the then-Republican candidate for president. Under the banner “Make America Great Again,” the entire front page of the paper’s November issue was devoted to a lengthy defence of Trump’s message. But thousands of people across the US were quick to distance themselves from Trump’s latest policy, with demonstrators chanting at airports on Saturday: “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.” The other countries affected by the ban are Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

The crowd taking a queue from Green Day: "No Trump, No KKK, No fascist USA" #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/HkakRVuTfN — Courtney Cox (@CC_Creative) January 29, 2017