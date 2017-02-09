Stranger Captured Perfect Intimate Shot Of Exhausted Mum And Baby On Flight

A passenger on a flight captured the most adorable shot of an exhausted mother and her baby on their flight home.

The mother, Charlotte Matthews, explained it was her first flight with her three-month-old son, Monty. The plane was diverted, adding three hours to the journey time and she was exhausted from “generally being a mother”, so needed to find a comfortable position to sleep.

A person sat opposite Matthews, who she had never met before, happened to be a photographer and they captured the beautiful shot, which they showed her at the end of the flight.

“I just needed to find a position for me and Monty to sleep so I tried a few but Monty was not so keen,” Matthews, from Australia, wrote on Facebook.