Facebook Activates Safety Check Feature Following Westminster 'Terror Attack'

Facebook has activated its Safety Check feature for London after a “terror attack” has left a woman dead and at least a dozen people hurt outside the Houses of Parliament.

The feature allows friends to either click on an “I’m safe” or “I’m not in the area” icon and was initially introduced for natural disasters.

It also lets users know how many friends are in the affected area, number of people marked safe and those “not marked safe yet.”

Once a person is marked as safe Facebook sends a notification to their friends informing them that they’re ok.