All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • TECH
    19/06/2017 14:39 BST | Updated 19/06/2017 14:40 BST

    Fake E-Cigarettes Could Hack Computers, Warn Experts

    Even if e-cigarettes aren't bad for you they're definitely bad for your computer.

    E-cigarettes could become the latest weapon for hackers after a security researcher has show just how dangerous they can be.

    Speaking to Sky News, Ross Bevington showed how a fake e-cigarette could be charged via USB and deliver a potentially devastating virus to the victim’s computer.

    ArminStautBerlin via Getty Images

    Giving a talk at the BSides security conference in London Bevington was able to demonstrate how an e-cigarette could be hacked to falsely appear as a keyboard or another peripheral.

    Once safely connected to the PC it could deliver just a few lines of code that would then kickstart the download process of a powerful virus.

    Earlier this year another hacker and researcher known as FourOctets uploaded a video to Twitter which showed how an e-cigarette could be used to deliver just enough code to force a message to appear on the screen.

    While this is in and of itself harmless, it shows that while you couldn’t store an entire virus on the e-cig you could easily store a small set of instructions which then tells the computer to download it.

    For individual users this form of hacking presents a relatively low risk. For an e-cigarette to become a delivery device it would have to be physically altered.

    Where they can present a risk is with businesses. However speaking to Sky News Bevington believes due diligence should be more than enough to keep them safe.

    Related...

    While e-cigs are the latest gadget to be hacked they’re certainly not the most dangerous. The continued work by hackers to break into cars has presented automotive manufacturers with a considerable security headache.

    Recently it was shown that just by using off-the-shelf parts, anyone could hack into a car and unlock it.

    H/T Sky News

    MORE:sky newshackingCybersecurityComputer Security

    Conversations