Fake Tan Disaster: Teen Accidentally Turns Mum's Foot Bright Orange With Hilarious Sock Mix-Up

“This, ladies and gentleman, is my foot a week after I came home after a 15-hour shift, removed my shoes and discovered it had turned a lovely deep shade of terracotta,” the mum wrote in a message posted on imgur on Thursday 2 March.

A teenager who borrowed her mum’s fake tan without asking and used one of her socks as an application mitt, got caught out - not exactly red handed, but because she left her mother red-footed.

”My 14-year-old daughter promises that she hasn’t used the more than likely out of date fake tan that’s been sitting at the bottom of my wardrobe for about a year now, even though her legs resemble lightly toasted Wotsits,” the exasperated mum explained.

“She swears to god that she didn’t use my socks to apply it either, and she most definitely didn’t put said sock back in my fucking drawers. Somehow I don’t quite believe her.

“A week of scrubbing, soaking, using baking soda, peroxide, fucking anything I could think of to try remove it and it’s still a hideous bastard orange.

“Someone please tell me what to do before it starts building walls and picking on Mexicans.”

Imgur users offered her their advice on how to remove the fake tan - although many were distracted by the fact the teenager actually tidied the socks away.

”If it’s actually sunless tanner, do some serious exfoliating. It reacts with dead skin to produce colour,” suggested one commenter.

“Top of foot seems thin skinned because there’s no fat,” cautioned another, who advised the woman use “salt, sugar, or baking soda” for a gentler scrub.