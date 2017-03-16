7 Famous Women Get Real About Orgasms

Some people may regard it as elusive, but the female orgasm is something we all need to get more familiar with (not least because it might land us that promotion at work).
In celebration of the big ‘O’ we’ve picked seven quotes from celebrity women, who are talking the good, the bad and the ugly about orgasms.
-
“It was not until much later when, after a deep and satisfying orgasm, I suddenly realised the true meaning of the fairy tale and the nature of the magic kiss of which it speaks.”
-
“Faking [an orgasm] is always lame and it never comes across the way you want it to.”
-
“No woman gets an orgasm from shining the kitchen floor.”
-
“The fact is in pornography - I don't care how much they're screaming - those women are not having orgasms, at least not all of the time. And so it should not be a guidebook for anybody's sexual relations.”
-
“When you have tantric sex you go for a long time and you have that thing called the orgasm. For nine hours! That's ridiculous!”
-
“An orgasm a day keeps the doctor away.”
-
“You can lie to your relatives at Christmas dinner and tell them everything on the home front is just peachy. But you cannot lie to your vagina.”