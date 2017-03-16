All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE
    16/03/2017 11:27 GMT

    7 Famous Women Get Real About Orgasms

    'An orgasm a day keeps the doctor away'.

    Some people may regard it as elusive, but the female orgasm is something we all need to get more familiar with (not least because it might land us that promotion at work).

    In celebration of the big ‘O’ we’ve picked seven quotes from celebrity women, who are talking the good, the bad and the ugly about orgasms. 

    • Germaine Greer
      “It was not until much later when, after a deep and satisfying orgasm, I suddenly realised the true meaning of the fairy tale and the nature of the magic kiss of which it speaks.”
    • Cameron Diaz
      “Faking [an orgasm] is always lame and it never comes across the way you want it to.”
    • Betty Friedan
      “No woman gets an orgasm from shining the kitchen floor.”
    • Lena Dunham
      “The fact is in pornography - I don't care how much they're screaming - those women are not having orgasms, at least not all of the time. And so it should not be a guidebook for anybody's sexual relations.” 
    • Diane Keaton
      “When you have tantric sex you go for a long time and you have that thing called the orgasm. For nine hours! That's ridiculous!”
    • Mae West
      “An orgasm a day keeps the doctor away.”
    • Olivia Wilde
      “You can lie to your relatives at Christmas dinner and tell them everything on the home front is just peachy. But you cannot lie to your vagina.”

    Say it sister.

    Conversations