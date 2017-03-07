8 Reasons You Should Be Having An Orgasm Every Day

Whether you’re single or in a relationship, having an orgasm every day can seem like a bit of a chore – seriously, who has time for that? But we should all be making time for a little more loving because not only do orgasms have numerous physical and psychological health benefits, as shown in scientific studies, but they could be helping you with your career too. These are eight reasons why you need to cancel all your plans and have an early night this evening. 1. It will help you get a promotion at work.

As unlikely as it sounds, according to a new study, having a daily orgasm makes you better at your job and more likely to get that promotion. Both genders are more productive and engaged if they’d had sex the night before. Professor Leavitt from Oregon State University said: “We make jokes about people having a spring in their step’ but it turns out this is a real thing and we should pay attention to it.” 2. It will make you feel less stressed.

Orgasms provide great natural stress relief and are known to actually relieve pain in humans. The hormone oxytocin, which is released from nerve cells into the bloodstream when you orgasm, helps you feel warm and fuzzy and induces feelings of optimism, increased self-esteem and trust, which (to be honest) we could all do with some more of in our daily life. 3. It is good for your heart health.

We all know how important cardio is for our health, but according to the NHS “anything that exercises your heart is good for you” and that includes orgasms. The official NHS website says: “Sexual arousal sends the heart rate higher and the number of beats per minute reaches its peak during orgasm.” 4. It will help you sleep.

Although staying up later to have some alone time, might seem to defeat the purpose of getting into bed early, orgasms have actually been found to be a sleep aid. In the book ‘The Orgasm Answer Guide’, Barry Komisaruk and Beverly Whipple cite a study that found 32% of women reported masturbating to get themselves to sleep. 5. It will boost your immune system.

According to the NHS, a Pennsylvania study found that students who had sex once or twice a week had higher levels of an important illness-fighting substance in their bodies. The Immunoglobulin A was 30% higher in those who had sex once or twice a week than in those who had no sex at all. 6. Faking it makes you more likely to cheat.

A study from 2013, showed that women who fake an orgasm in bed are actually more likely to cheat on their partner. They found that if women are being honest about their sexual satisfaction, they are less likely to stray. So having an orgasm isn’t just about physical fulfillment, but protecting your relationship too. 7. It reduces your risk of prostate cancer.

And isn’t just good news for women, a study has shown that men can reduce their risk of prostate cancer by having an orgasm a day. The study, carried out by Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women Hospital, found that those who ejaculated 21 times a month reduced their risk by 22%. 8. It is fun.