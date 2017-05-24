Fearne Cotton captured an adorable shot of her two kids holding hands for the first time and it really is #siblinggoals.

Cotton, who is mum to 20-month-old Honey Krissy and four-year-old Rex with Jesse Wood, shared the sweet snap of the pair outside enjoying the sun.

“These two just started holding hands last week,” Cotton wrote on Instagram on Tuesday 23 May.

“This sort of image is enough to make me forget they spend 98% of their time fighting over the same toy #siblings #tiedye.”