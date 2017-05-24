All Sections
    PARENTS
24/05/2017 10:26 BST

    Fearne Cotton Shares Instagram Photo Of Kids Holding Hands For The First Time And It's #SiblingGoals

    😍😍😍

    Fearne Cotton captured an adorable shot of her two kids holding hands for the first time and it really is #siblinggoals.

    Cotton, who is mum to 20-month-old Honey Krissy and four-year-old Rex with Jesse Wood, shared the sweet snap of the pair outside enjoying the sun.  

    These two just started holding hands last week,” Cotton wrote on Instagram on Tuesday 23 May.

    “This sort of image is enough to make me forget they spend 98% of their time fighting over the same toy #siblings #tiedye.”

    The sibling snap showed four-year-old Rex leading the way, holding his sister’s hand behind him.

    “It’s moments like this that make all the fighting worth it,” one mum commented on the photo.

    “My two are constantly fighting... I get the odd photo of love for each other though.”

    Another wrote: “My two just started holding hands like this too and I can’t get enough.”

    Cotton also shared another photo of the adorable duo watching a turtle race out in the garden. 

    Racccceeee 🐢

    A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on

    Aren’t they adorable?

    Conversations