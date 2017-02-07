Fearne Cotton has discovered the secret to becoming a fashion designer’s muse: Buy vintage.

Cotton met up with ‘The Vintage King’ William Banks-Blaney for her video series ‘Fearne On Fashion’ and he told her how vintage gems can inspire next season’s trends.

“Vintage has been a part of contemporary fashion since God was a boy,” said Banks-Blaney.

“Designers come to us for inspiration pieces because it’s about artists and everybody is inspired by something.

“It’s part of the machine of fashion.”