A dad has created a makeup brand to help to empower women - especially his daughter.

Bill Xiang, the founder and CEO of RealHer a California-based brand, was inspired to launch his company by the birth of his daughter, Yarie.

Xiang - who formulated cosmetic products for over 10 years before starting his own company - has said he didn’t think about feminism until he became a dad.

“I didn’t really think about the question of whether I am a feminist until my little girl’s birth,” Xiang said in a statement on RealHer’s website.