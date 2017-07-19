All Sections
    19/07/2017 14:52 BST

    This Dad Created Empowering Makeup Brand RealHer After His Daughter Inspired Him To Become A Feminist

    This father-daughter story is powerful 🙌

    A dad has created a makeup brand to help to empower women - especially his daughter. 

    Bill Xiang, the founder and CEO of RealHer a California-based brand, was inspired to launch his company by the birth of his daughter, Yarie. 

    Xiang - who formulated cosmetic products for over 10 years before starting his own company - has said he didn’t think about feminism until he became a dad.

    “I didn’t really think about the question of whether I am a feminist until my little girl’s birth,” Xiang said in a statement on RealHer’s website.  

    “After Yarie was born, I started research into how - as a father - I could best take care of a baby girl,” Xiang continued.

    “It was striking to me how complicated it is for a girl to grow into a woman in this society, and how society affects a woman’s life.

    “When she was born, that was the moment I realised I am a feminist, and I want to be a feminist. I want to do whatever I can to make as much difference as possible, as quickly as possible, to help more women.

    “RealHer started as a way to create a better social environment for my little girl.”

    The California-based brand - which is cruelty-free and uses natural ingredients - emblazons an inspirational message for women on every product. 

    And the brand donates 20% of all their gross profits to the American Association of University Women (AAUW) - a non-profit organisation that helps women through leadership programmes. 

    “I created this brand for my daughter. I want to be her role model; I want to work hard for our brand to give her the best influence from a father,” Xiang wrote. 

    “I try to build the brand to influence women the way I would want any company to inspire my daughter: inspire her to become independent, successful and fulfilled, without telling her she isn’t enough.”

