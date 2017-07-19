A dad has created a makeup brand to help to empower women - especially his daughter.
Bill Xiang, the founder and CEO of RealHer a California-based brand, was inspired to launch his company by the birth of his daughter, Yarie.
Xiang - who formulated cosmetic products for over 10 years before starting his own company - has said he didn’t think about feminism until he became a dad.
“I didn’t really think about the question of whether I am a feminist until my little girl’s birth,” Xiang said in a statement on RealHer’s website.
“After Yarie was born, I started research into how - as a father - I could best take care of a baby girl,” Xiang continued.
“It was striking to me how complicated it is for a girl to grow into a woman in this society, and how society affects a woman’s life.
“When she was born, that was the moment I realised I am a feminist, and I want to be a feminist. I want to do whatever I can to make as much difference as possible, as quickly as possible, to help more women.
“RealHer started as a way to create a better social environment for my little girl.”
The California-based brand - which is cruelty-free and uses natural ingredients - emblazons an inspirational message for women on every product.
And the brand donates 20% of all their gross profits to the American Association of University Women (AAUW) - a non-profit organisation that helps women through leadership programmes.
“I created this brand for my daughter. I want to be her role model; I want to work hard for our brand to give her the best influence from a father,” Xiang wrote.
“I try to build the brand to influence women the way I would want any company to inspire my daughter: inspire her to become independent, successful and fulfilled, without telling her she isn’t enough.”