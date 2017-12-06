This Woman Was Told Her Lips Were 'Too Big' For Red Lipstick But The Fenty Beauty Squad Got Her Back

Fenty Beauty is known for it’s universality, in product and community, and has yet again proved itself as the inclusive brand of 2017.

One fan’s comment caught the Fenty Beauty team’s eye after they posted an image of a vlogger wearing the lipstick shade called Stunna.

Grace Boye stated that she didn’t feel she could wear the beautiful shade.

“I want to try this out so bad,” she said. “I’ve been told Red doesn’t suit me... my lips are too big.”