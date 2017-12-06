This Woman Was Told Her Lips Were 'Too Big' For Red Lipstick But The Fenty Beauty Squad Got Her Back

Fenty Beauty is known for it’s universality, in product and community, and has yet again proved itself as the inclusive brand of 2017.
One fan’s comment caught the Fenty Beauty team’s eye after they posted an image of a vlogger wearing the lipstick shade called Stunna.
Grace Boye stated that she didn’t feel she could wear the beautiful shade.
“I want to try this out so bad,” she said. “I’ve been told Red doesn’t suit me... my lips are too big.”
Rihanna’s Fenty squad was quick to encourage Grace and the brand shared the uplifting conversation in another post saying: “The #FENTYBEAUTY sisterhood is real!! We ❤️ ya’ll.”
Soon the comments section was flooded with compliments and words of encouragement for Grace.
One fan commented: “Fenty just feels like a brand that celebrates humanity and encourages empowerment, like women empowering women. Love seeing posts like this!”
On Boye’s most recent post, new followers kept up the encouraging words.
“You are stunning and have incredibly gorgeous lips,” wrote one. “Patiently waiting to see what Stunna looks like on you.”
Another commented: “Get that damn Stunna girl and slay us! 💋💋💋 ”
Grace assured them she would share an image of herself wearing the lipstick as soon as it ships to her.
Other uplifting comments from the Fenty post included: “I’m dark skinned with big lips too, but oh this red #Stunna lip paint....my new favourite thing!❤️ #stunntininstunna.”
“I was told the same thing,” said another. “I’ll be rocking red today with my full lips!”
In true Fenty style, there are posts of fellow ‘big-lipped’ ladies rocking the rouge.