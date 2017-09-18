Ferne McCann has sparked concern from her fans by posting a video of herself working out during her third trimester.

The former ‘TOWIE’ star, 27, who is pregnant with her first child with her ex-partner Arthur Collins, shared the clip of herself doing weights, squats and kettle bell lifts.

“Now I’m in my third trimester and my bump is growing big, I am definitely feeling it a lot more,” she wrote on Sunday 17 September.

“However I still like to keep active and believe if you’re motivated and get yourself to the gym to work out, it will produce more energy.”

Some fans were concerned, with one writing: “I don’t want you damaging yourself or the baby”. Another wrote: “Are you sure this is safe?”