Ferne McCann has sparked concern from her fans by posting a video of herself working out during her third trimester.
The former ‘TOWIE’ star, 27, who is pregnant with her first child with her ex-partner Arthur Collins, shared the clip of herself doing weights, squats and kettle bell lifts.
“Now I’m in my third trimester and my bump is growing big, I am definitely feeling it a lot more,” she wrote on Sunday 17 September.
“However I still like to keep active and believe if you’re motivated and get yourself to the gym to work out, it will produce more energy.”
Some fans were concerned, with one writing: “I don’t want you damaging yourself or the baby”. Another wrote: “Are you sure this is safe?”
Others were aware that the workout would be safe, with one commenting: “She’ll be fine. It’s very healthy for mother and baby to work out and has numerous benefits. Check out NHS website.”
McCann was exercising with a trained PT for her session.
Janet Fyle, the Royal College of Midwives’ (RCM) professional policy advisor, previously told HuffPost UK there is “nothing wrong” with exercising while pregnant, adding: “When you are pregnant, you are not ill. Our population think it is an illness, when it isn’t.
“The happy hormones that exercise releases enables women to think differently and positively, preparing the body for labour.
“When women go into labour, it exerts a physical price on your body. Women who have exercised during pregnancy will be much more prepared for the physical toll that birth has on the body.
“All you need to do is ask your doctor or midwife, as well as trainers at the gym who will know what you can and can’t do.”
NHS Choices advises:
- Don’t exhaust yourself. You may need to slow down as your pregnancy progresses or if your maternity team advises you to. If in doubt, consult your maternity team.
- As a general rule, you should be able to hold a conversation as you exercise when pregnant. If you become breathless as you talk, then you’re probably exercising too strenuously.
- If you weren’t active before you got pregnant, don’t suddenly take up strenuous exercise. Read more on exercise during pregnancy here.