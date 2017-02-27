A fitness guru and Instagram sensation has shared a “proud” photo of her stomach showing loose skin.

Australia-based Tammy Hembrow, who has an impressive 5.6 million followers, took a selfie holding her son six months after he was born.

Although her selfies on social media usually bare her six pack, she wanted to show other mums her “mama bod”.

“Proud of my mama bod and my loose skin,” she wrote on Instagram alongside the hashtag #6monthspostpartum.