Fitness Trainer Reveals How She Learned To Love Her Stretch Marks

A personal trainer and fitness blogger has revealed how she learned to love her stretch marks, telling other women to stop “beating themselves up”.

Sharny Kieser posted photos of herself wearing a bikini on Facebook and admitted: “I used to not see the point in exercise because my body was covered in stretch marks.”

“If I was ever invited to the beach or a pool party, I’d always decline. On the odd occasion I couldn’t avoid it, I’d stay inside, helping with the food or the cleaning,” she said.



But Kieser overheard her husband, Julius, admiring her stretch marks and it helped to changed her mindset.

“I overheard my loving husband explaining to a bunch of his friends why he thought stretch marks were beautiful,” she explained.

“They were a sign of being a woman. They are a result of the great love a mother has, that she would scar her own body to bring a child to life... on and on he explained and the more he talked, the more I got it.”