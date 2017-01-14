A nationwide recall alert has been issued for close to a dozen food products over fears they are “potentially unsafe”.

Food Standards Scotland has sent details of the products to all local authorities in the UK to warn them of the risks.

“The products have been repackaged in an unapproved premises and are therefore potentially unsafe,” the watchdog said.

Full list of products affected

4 Cod Fillets wrapped in crunchy golden breadcrumbs, 480g

Lytham Fish Co. Basa Fillets, 800g

Lytham Fish Co. 100% White Fish Fillet Burgers, 4 pack, 460g

Tasty Chicken Co. Chicken Fillets in Tomato and Herb Marinade 400g

Alaskan Pollock Fillets, wrapped in crunchy golden breadcrumbs, 500g

Lytham Fish Co. 16 Seafood Sticks, 200g

3 Chicken and Spinach Escalopes

Breaded Hake Goujons, 500g

Cod Bites, 500g

Cod Fillets 500g

Panga White Fish Fillets, 1kg

The products may have been sold in Fultons Foods and Jack Fultons stores popular in the north of England.

In its full statement, Food Standards Scotland said: “These products are also the subject of a number of labelling and traceability contraventions.

“They may have ‘best before’ or ‘use by’ dates that have been extended beyond those set by the manufacturers and without authorisation.

“They are not compliant with food law requirements and should be withdrawn from the market and recalled from consumers.

“Despite investigations by the enforcement authorities, it has not been possible to obtain the full distribution details or product traceability record for these products.

“Details of known distribution to three retail chains is provided in the attached alert to local authorities.”

