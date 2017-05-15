A stationery company has been accused of fuelling eating disorders through the controversial slogans on its food diaries and diet planners.

UK-based Fox & Moon sells diaries covered with phrases such as “I want to skinny dip not chunky dunk” and “stop rewarding yourself with food, you are not a dog”.

On Twitter, some have called the diaries “dangerous” while others have labelled them “eating disorder propaganda”.

The UK’s leading eating disorders charity, Beat, told HuffPost UK the diaries may “exacerbate the illness in those who are already suffering or vulnerable”.