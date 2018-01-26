Fox News' Sean Hannity Forced Into Spectacular Backtrack Live On Air

Fox News presenter Sean Hannity was last night forced into one of the most abrupt U-turns in TV history after scoffing at a New York Times report that Donald Trump tried to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller last June.

“They’re trying to change the story. At this hour, The New York Times is trying to distract you,” he ranted to viewers.

“And our sources, and I’ve checked in with many of them, they’re not confirming that tonight.”

“And the President’s attorney dismissed the story, and says, ‘Nope, no comment. We’re not going there.’ And how many times has The New York Times and others gotten it wrong?”