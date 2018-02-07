UK Trade Experts Face Being Outgunned As Liam Fox Hires Just 25 Staff For New Post-Brexit Body

Whitehall has neither the “manpower or the expertise” to cope with new trade deals after Brexit and risks being outgunned by foreign powers’ policy experts, campaigners have warned.

Barely a year before Brexit day, Britain has just 25 staff working on trade disputes policy, the Department of International Trade has admitted.

The UK’s new Trade Remedies Authority will take over dealing with trade disputes after Brexit – currently this is still being handled by the EU.

It will play a vital role in securing stable trade agreements post-2019 and was a key plank of the International Trade Secretary Liam Fox’s trade bill – but just a fraction of the people needed to get it up and running have been recruited.

By way of comparison, the equivalent American body, the United States International Trade Commission, has 360 employees and 377 work for the Directorate-General for Trade at the European Commission.

Soft Brexit-supporters have reacted with concern and warned Fox that “the clock is ticking”.

The Government said it was not reasonable to expect all staff to be in place for the fledgling body, as the UK was still officially represented by the EU and the authority was not yet operational.

Labour MP Peter Kyle, who supports the pro-single market pressure group Open Britain, said: “This is yet another example of Liam Fox talking the talk and not walking the walk.

“His new Trade Remedies Authority will need to fight the UK’s corner in trade disputes in just over a year’s time and yet the number of staff working on setting it up is just a fraction of what will eventually be needed.