Michael Gove is getting a second day of battering over his Times’ interview with Donald Trump, with Frankie Boyle joining in to roast the MP over his feature piece on meeting the President-Elect.

Having been ridiculed for his thumbs-up picture with the president-elect, his soft-touch questions - which led to nonsensical replies - Gove is now being skewered on social media for one particularly descriptive paragraph of his report.

While describing the opulence of Trump’s lift in his namesake Tower, Gove’s language became a little too culturally off-colour for many, as he detailed the ethnic background of the Republican’s lift attendant, then linked him to Gone with the Wind, the 1939 movie as famous for its romantic storyline as its racial stereotypes.

Gove begins the offending passage of text at the doors of Trump’s lift and things quickly go downhill from there:

“My colleague KaiDiekmann, of the German newsaper Bild, and I were whisked up to the president-elect’s office in a lift plated with reflective golden panels and operated by an immensely dignified African-American attendant kitted out in frock coat and white gloves. It was as though the Great Glass Elevator from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory had been restyled by Donatella Versace then staffed by the casting director for Gone with the Wind.”

“Michael Gove sees a black man and immediately imagines him on a plantation,” the Daily Telegraph’s Anita Singh wrote on Twitter.

Comedian Frankie Boyle was more blunt, offering Gove the wisdom of hindsight: “Really wouldn’t have mentioned cotton.”