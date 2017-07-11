Dave Simmers, chief executive of CFINE, told The Scotsman the problem has been going on for many years.

“It’s been quite clear the cost of sanitary products are pricey at the best of times and can be exorbitant for many women who don’t have cash to spare,” he said.

“The overwhelming reason for women and people in general suffering poverty is the implementation of welfare reform.”

Ida Tin, CEO of female health app Clue, welcomed the scheme and added everyone should have access to female health resources.

“We are seeing initiatives like this occurring within many different pockets of society, and I will always welcome such schemes,” she said.

“It would be wonderful if this were to be piloted throughout the UK, but also in the US, in Germany, in Spain. It would be ideal for this to be commonplace across the globe.”