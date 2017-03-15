Girls in the UK are missing school because they can’t afford tampons and sanitary towels, a charity has claimed.

Freedom4Girls, which provides sanitary wear for impoverished women in Kenya, is now giving help to schoolgirls in Leeds after teachers noticed they were playing truant each month.

The organisation’s founder Tina Leslie told The Independent that the problem is “linked to poverty”.

“I knew it was happening to homeless women and women accessing food banks, but not in schools,” she said.