Young people will be offered free tours of Parliament ahead of the General Election in an attempt to convince them to vote.
While guided tours can cost up to £28, 18 to 24-year-olds will be able to visit the House of Commons, House of Lords and Westminster Hall for free in the run up to the June 8 vote.
They will then be offered the chance to register to vote with the help of parliamentary staff.
Government figures reveal that more than 390,000 people under 25 have registered to vote since Theresa May announced the snap election - 42% of the total.
Research from campaign group Hope Not Hate released last week warned that students still stand to be the most under-represented group in the election.
According to the organisation, while the electoral register grew by 1.1 million people between 2015 and 2016, many towns and cities with large student numbers have seen a dramatic fall in numbers.
House of Commons clerk David Natzler said: “We hope that young people from all over the UK will take this opportunity to visit Parliament and play their part in the democratic process as a result.”
