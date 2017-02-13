All Sections
    • NEWS
    13/02/2017 15:47 GMT | Updated 13/02/2017 15:51 GMT

    French Alps Avalanche In Tignes Leaves At Least Four Dead

    Five more are missing.

    At least four people have been killed and five others are missing following an avalanche in the French Alps on Monday.

    Emergency services are searching for survivors after a skiing party of nine was swept away by the avalanche at the ski resort of Tignes.

    Mathieu Cavada
    Four people have been killed after an avalanche in the French Alps on Monday.

    The avalanche occurred at an altitude of about 2,100 metres and it is believed the group consisted of eight skiers and a guide.

    Families are flocking to resorts across Europe this week after schools broke up for their half term holidays.

    The skiers’ nationalities are not yet known.

    The five survivors in the groups are “in the process of being extracted” from the snow, the Associated Press reports.

    The incident happened at about 9.30am (10.30am local time).

    Conversations