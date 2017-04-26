A fresh investigation has been launched into allegations of electoral fraud and malpractice in the Tower Hamlets mayoral election in 2014.

Lutfur Rahman, the former mayor of the east London borough, was forced to step down after an Election Court found him guilty of a litany of corrupt and illegal practices, but he has faced no criminal prosecution.

Scotland Yard said it recognises that “concerns have been raised” about the previous police investigations into criminal allegations of electoral fraud and other matters in relation to the 2014 Tower Hamlets Mayoral Election.

The Metropolitan Police has also asked the City of London Police to carry out an independent review into its investigation into criminal allegations surrounding grant funding in relation to the Tower Hamlets Communities, Localities and Culture Youth Project, the Press Association reports.