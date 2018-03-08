Frida Kahlo created an iconic image for herself that centred on her strong eyebrows - and now UK audiences have the chance to see the makeup that helped sculpt this historic look, as it has been given its rightful place in a museum exhibition dedicated to the artist.

‘Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up’ at the V&A, in London, will be the first exhibition outside of Mexico to display her clothes and intimate possessions, alongside self-portraits and photographs.

“A countercultural and feminist symbol, this show will offer a powerful insight into how Frida Kahlo constructed her own identity,” said Claire Wilcox, senior curator of fashion at the V&A. “This show is a rare opportunity for visitors, offering unique access to an archive that has never left Mexico before.”