Gal Gadot’s makeup artist has just answered the beauty prayers of many ‘Wonder Woman’ fans across the globe.

The movie, which premiered in the UK on 1 June and is the first blockbuster to have been directed by a woman (Patty Jenkins), has had feminists, comic book fans and style lovers in awe.

Sarah Brock, the woman behind the multiple looks of Gadot’s Wonder Woman character, has taken to social media to share the products she used and tips on how to achieve the striking looks.