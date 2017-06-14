Gal Gadot’s makeup artist has just answered the beauty prayers of many ‘Wonder Woman’ fans across the globe.
The movie, which premiered in the UK on 1 June and is the first blockbuster to have been directed by a woman (Patty Jenkins), has had feminists, comic book fans and style lovers in awe.
Sarah Brock, the woman behind the multiple looks of Gadot’s Wonder Woman character, has taken to social media to share the products she used and tips on how to achieve the striking looks.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday 13 June, Brock noted that she’d received hundreds of requests from fans asking about the products she’d used in the film.
From Tom Ford to Giorgio Armani, Brock kindly shared images of many products she’d used, adding that she would reveal the full list in an interview with Warpaint magazine.
One particular makeup look, which appears very minimalistic on screen, actually required a whole lot of effort to create.
“I would first apply the Chanel Rouge COCO Baume [£27] to keep Gal’s lips hydrated, and the Perricone MD No Lipstick Lipstick [£25} – it is primarily a lip treatment that mimics the natural, rosy colour of your lips,” Brock told People.
And it appears that the key to success is using small amount of products.
“I used small amounts of several different products, which I applied with my fingers and then blended well so that they didn’t ‘sit’ on the skin – they ‘became’ part of her skin,” Brock continued.
She also revealed that the bronzer she used to give Gadot a glow was Smashbox’s L.A Lights blendable lip and cheek colour in Venice Beach Bronze, £26.