Parents who are worried about what their child gets up to on their mobile phone will soon be able to keep tabs on the type of images that are sent and received.

A new app - ‘Gallery Guardian’ - hopes to protect children from indecent images by alerting a parent if any are detected on their phone.

The app looks at every picture a child takes or receives and, using an image recognition algorithm, automatically detects if the image includes nudity or not.

If something is detected, the app alerts parents on their phone without disclosing or storing the image.

Founder Daniel Skowronski, 50, from London told the Daily Mail: “I realised how widely children as young as eight were sharing these inappropriate images.

“This app brings parents peace of mind that there is technology working for them and watching everything their child is doing.”