Posing with a lacy fan, his head cocked at an angle and sporting a rainbow LGBT pin, gay teacher Nikos Giannopoulos made the most of his photo op with President Donald Trump.

Photographed at the Oval Office in April, Giannopoulos, who teaches 11th and 12th graders at Beacon Charter High School for the Arts in Woonsocket, was voted Rhode Island’s Teacher of the Year.

Giannopoulos posted the photo to his Facebook page on Thursday, and it has been shared thousands of times on social media.