Confusion over a major shake up of GCSE exams could lead to teenagers missing out on sixth form places, a leading headteacher has warned. Under major new reforms set to be introduced this August, pupils will no longer receive traditional A*- G grades. Instead, exams will be marked from 9-1, with 9 the highest result. Supporters of the scheme have argued that the move will allow more differentiation between students. But Geoff Barton, the next general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), told the Press Association that many teachers and students are still in the dark over what will be considered a “good” pass.

GCSE exams will now be marked with 9-1 grades, instead of the traditional A*-G grades

According to Barton, who becomes ASCL leader in April, a lack of clarity is leading pupils to doubt whether they will get into sixth form and consider other options instead. “The confusion is caused by mixed messages from the government and a lack of clear communication,” he said. “On one hand, schools are going to be judged on the number of pupils who achieve a grade 5 or better in English and maths and in the EBacc (English Baccalaureate). “On the other hand, the government says that grade 4 is enough for pupils to progress to the next stage of their education if sixth forms and colleges decide it ‘meets their requirements’.” From 2019, pupils who don’t achieve a grade 5 in English and maths will have to resit the exam in sixth-form or college. Barton added: “These distinctions are unnecessarily complex and the government has not communicated them at all well. “We are likely to end up with a wide variation in entry requirements and uncertainty for young people. “We are calling on the government for greater clarity.”

A leading headteacher has warned that confusion over the reforms will lead pupils to miss out on sixth form places