Theresa May has launched a new drive to close the gender pay cap, now calling on small companies to publish data on wage disparities. The PM also wants to widen the availability of flexible working for all jobs unless there are “solid business reasons not to” and increase female representation in at senior levels. May said: “Tackling injustices like the gender pay gap is part of building a country that works for everyone.

POOL New / Reuters May takes a tea break at a construction site in Old Buckenham, Norfolk earlier this week.`

“Already many of the UK’s top companies are leading the way in making sure everyone’s contributions to the workplace are valued equally, and it is encouraging news that the gap has fallen this year for full-time workers. “But the gender pay gap isn’t going to close on its own – we all need to be taking sustained action to make sure we address this.” Commenting on the announcement, TUC General Secretary, Frances O’Grady, said: “The gender pay gap will continue closing at a snail’s pace unless the government comes down much harder on employers. “This announcement is a damp squib that will have little impact. Companies should be forced to publish their pay gaps – not merely encouraged.” Based on median hourly earnings for full-time employees, the gender pay gap has fallen to the lowest level since 1997, dropping from 9.4% in 2016 to 9.1%.

PA