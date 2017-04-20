After HuffPost UK brought you 15 fantasy band names inspired by Donald Trump, we bring you 11 fantasy band names inspired by the first three days of our snap election.
-
Coalition Of Chaos
The chaos in @unitetheunion leadership fight is exactly what Corbyn’s coalition of chaos with Lib Dems & SNP would bring to the country— CCHQ Press Office (@CCHQPress) April 20, 2017
-
-
We're All Sinners
Tim Farron on C4 news failing to clarify his views on the gay community. 'We're all sinners'.— Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) April 18, 2017
It's 2017.
-
Progressive Alliance
I oppose the Lib Dems but still support them as part of a #ProgressiveAlliance with Labour & Greens. Main priority is: Defeat Tories & UKIP— Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) April 19, 2017
-
-
Tactical Voting
O.M. F. G: over 140k raised 48 hours! Britain's biggest ever tactical voting drive: https://t.co/KnyQ7vaVbc #stopextremebrexit— Caroline CriadoPerez (@CCriadoPerez) April 20, 2017
-
Unending Tory Rule
Labour turkeys just voted for xmas and an electoral roasting: tragedy of Labour demise is millions of citizens roasted by unending Tory rule— Polly Toynbee (@pollytoynbee) April 19, 2017
-
Empty Chair
Well done ITV. Holding a leader's debate. Presumably planning to empty chair Theresa May. #ge17 #VoteSNP— JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) April 19, 2017
-
The Media And Establishment
In his first major speech of #ge2017 campaign Jeremy Corbyn to say he will not play by the "rules of the media and the establishment" pic.twitter.com/KzqvqoawpK— Richard Woodward (@WoodwardRJ) April 20, 2017
-
-
Net Migration
Theresa May tells me she's sticking with the never met target of reducing annual net migration below 100,000— Ben Wright (@BBCBenWright) April 20, 2017