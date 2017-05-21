Labour is advancing at the expense of the Conservatives for the first time in the general election campaign, a series of polls released last night reveal.

Four separate polls conducted by firms for Sunday newspapers have found Jeremy Corbyn’s party has slashed Theresa May’s lead to between nine and 13 percentage points.

The Tories’ lead was as high as 20 percentage points in April, and crucially the four polls were conducted after the party’s manifesto launch on Thursday.