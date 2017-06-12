Media coverage of the General Election was dominated by men, a new analysis has found. Although one of the main parties was led by a woman, research by Loughborough University first seen by HuffPost UK found that in total almost 63% of those who appeared in the news were male and just 37% female. Among politicians specifically, the gender split was 60-40 in favour of men when it came to print media.

Loughborough University The different types of people who appeared in the news in the run-up to the election (red is male, blue is female)

But the analysis also revealed a consistent skew towards men appearing in the news in a variety of roles related to the election, including experts, public sector spokespeople and business sources. Indeed two areas were entirely dominated by men - i.e. there was no female representation - according to the research: royalty and pollsters. In a ranking of most prominent politicians in coverage of the General Election campaign, Theresa May came out on top with 30.1%, ahead of Jeremy Corbyn on 26.7%.

Loughborough University Men also dominated in a ranking of the most prominent politicians

However, the next woman, in fourth place, was Nicola Sturgeon with just 3.7%. Last week’s General Election actually saw a record number of female MPs elected to Parliament, with 208 women taking seats in the House Of Commons. This is compared to 442 male MPs.

DANIEL SORABJI via Getty Images The analysis showed general election coverage was dominated by men despite the fact that the prime minster herself is a woman