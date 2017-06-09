The country is waking up to the news that the General Election has resulted in a hung parliament, with Theresa May falling short of an overall majority.
With many stars pledging their allegiance to the different parties, as well as urging their fans and followers to go and vote in the weeks leading up to the Election, the entertainment world has been just as vocal about the result....
Advertisement
Suggested For You
Comments
Advertisement
Suggested For You
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW UK ENTERTAINMENT
Newsletter
Advertisement