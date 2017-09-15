George Clooney has said he cries up to four times a day because he’s so tired from looking after his twins.

The 56-year-old dad, who welcomed Alex and Ella with his wife Amal three months ago, captured how exhausted parents can feel with newborns.

“They don’t cry,” he told the Daily Mail, speaking about his babies. “I cry more than they do.

“I cry four times a day right now, because I’m so tired.”