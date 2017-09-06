ENTERTAINMENT

George Michael's New Single To Get First Play On Chris Evans' Radio 2 Show

The posthumous single will serve as George's first new original material in five years.

A new George Michael single will be played for the first time on Radio 2 on Thursday (5 September).

The late singer’s publicist has revealed in a statement that the new track, the title of which is yet to be revealed, will be aired for the first time during Chris Evans’ breakfast show at 9am.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images
George performing in 2012

George’s sisters, Meanie and Yioda, have also published a short post on his website, explaining: “Our aim is to carry on, as we know Yog  would have wanted, to share and enjoy his precious legacy and to continue to bring you joy – through his extraordinarily beautiful music.

“David [Austin, music producer], along with Yog’s loyal creative team, will continue bringing you all the projects they had been working so hard on for you, exactly as Yog would have wanted…

“We promise we will always try to honour him by staying true to his ambitions and his intentions.”

George died on Christmas Day last year, at the age of 53, with a coroner’s report eventually confirming that his death was due to natural causes.

His new posthumous track, which he had been working on prior to this death last year, will be the first original material fans have heard since 2012’s ‘White Light’, which George debuted at the closing ceremony of the London Olympic Games.

Following this, he unveiled the live album, ‘Symphonica’, which was met with critical acclaim from fans upon its release in 2014.

The collection spawned one single, a cover of Rufus Wainwright’s ‘Going To A Town’.

