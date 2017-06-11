'George Osborne Should Shut Up!' Tory MP Hits Back As The Civil War Rages On

'I would like to remind a few of my colleagues, if you keep rocking the boat then Corbyn will be in Downing Street' says Tory MP pic.twitter.com/R0GN6TdOeU

George Osborne has been told to “shut up” by a Tory veteran after he described Theresa May as a “dead woman walking”.

The former Chancellor made the comments on The Andrew Marr Show as he warned May would not be Prime Minister for much longer.

Osborne’s words were echoed by current Tory MP Anna Soubry and Conservative peer Lord Heseltine, as the pressure on May ramped up just days after she lost her majority in the General Election.

In a sign of a growing split in the Tory ranks, Harwich and North Essex MP Bernard Jenkin took to the airwaves this afternoon to warn his colleagues that such dissent would ultimately lead to a Labour government.

After telling Osborne and Heseltine to “shut up”, the Brexit-backing MP said: “Let’s get real here and just remind the Conservative Party and my colleagues the danger is if you carry on rocking the boat, you three, or four, or five people, you will finish up with Corbyn in Downing Street.”

Jenkin said he was giving May “100 per cent support” to stay on as Prime Minister, but admitted it was “far too soon” to say if she would lead the Tories into the next election.

He dismissed calls for another vote, but added: “If in six or twelve months time if we have another General Election it will be the fault of those MPs in my party who are trying to capitalise on this situation to reverse the decision of last year’s referendum - avidly pro-European, pro-EU colleagues who have never really accepted the referendum result.”