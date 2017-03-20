George Osborne has brushed aside concerns over conflicts of interest as a result of his appointment as Evening Standard editor, saying Parliament is “enhanced” by people of different experience.

The former Chancellor shocked the media and political worlds when it was announced on Friday he would be put in charge of the capital’s only evening paper.

As well as prompting fears over a series of conflicts of interest, not least his role at a major City firm and the paper’s financial coverage, journalists questioned how a politician with no experience in the industry could land such a big job.

Labour was today granted an urgent question in the House of Commons over the principle of MPs holding second jobs in light of his appointment. To the surprise of many, the Tory MP showed up to the debate - and was even called by Speaker Bercow to ask a question.