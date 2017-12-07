George Osborne Says Labour Would Be 20 Points Ahead In Polls If It Weren't For Jeremy Corbyn

Former chancellor George Osborne says Labour would be 20 points ahead in polls and “on the cusp of power” if Jeremy Corbyn were not leader.

The Evening Standard editor told a Commons press gallery lunch he believed the Islington MP remained the party’s biggest obstacle to winning an election - while lamenting the state of the Conservative government.

He said: “If the party was led by a more moderate social democrat, of even middling ability, they would now be 20 points ahead in the polls and on the cusp of power.

“Instead the Labour movement is consumed by an internal battle for its soul.”

He said the paper he now edits was giving “extensive coverage” to Labour councillor selection battles in London was because he believed the issue was of national importance.

“It’s not just a London story, it is a national story,” he said.