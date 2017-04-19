The woman who forced the Government to let parliament vote on triggering Article 50 is now crowdfunding a campaign to tour the country during the election to prevent “extreme Brexit”.

Gina Miller, who suffered a wave of racist and sexist abuse for her legal battle that went to the Supreme Court, has already raised thousands for what she claims will be “the country’s biggest tactical voting drive ever” on a Go Fund Me page called “What’s best for Britain?”

The money is to go to on campaigning in marginal seats to “make sure the next Government has no mandate to destroy our rights and our relationship with Europe”.

PA Wire/PA Images Gina Miller

“We need to prevent MPs and the people being forced into an Extreme Brexit that is not in Britain’s best interests,” Miller writes.

“We will support candidates who campaign for a real final vote on Brexit, including rejecting any deal that leaves Britain worse off.”

The money will go to backing candidates who want a “full and final vote” on the Brexit deal, the fundraising page says.

The Government rejected an amendment to give MPs a “meaningful vote” on the final terms of Brexit as the Article 50 Bill was going through Parliament.

In January, Theresa May said MPs would the vote on the Brexit deal, though if they rejected it it would mean Britain would leave the EU with no deal at all. Miller said this was a deliberate attempt to divert attention from her case, which the Supreme Court was about to rule on.

PA Wire/PA Images Theresa May during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, before she asked MPs to vote for her snap election

As this article went live, her drive had earned £6,600 of her £10,000 goal in 18 hours.

Speaking to HuffPost UK in March, Miller said the abuse and attacks she has faced over her legal fight to challenge Brexit had made her want to keep fighting.

She said: “I have always abhorred bullies and I will not give in to them... I was pretty tough before but the experiences of the abuse and the media have made me even tougher. I mean, I consider myself a rhinoceros now. I will not let people behave like this to me.”