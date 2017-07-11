Girl Creates Incredible 'Beauty And The Beast' Body Art Using Only Eyeshadow

A‘Beauty And The Beast’ fan has found a novel way to show her love for the new remake of the Disney film through makeup.

Simona Bosco experimented with eyeshadow palettes to draw the iconic red rose in a glass jar from the Hollywood movie on her thigh.

Having only recently set-up her Instagram account, Aariel_art, the 16-year-old from Italy, shared the creative body art with her followers.

“I used my eyeshadows to draw on my skin a scene from ‘Beauty And The Beast’. I love so much that story and I think that the rose was so beautiful,” she wrote on Tuesday 11 July.