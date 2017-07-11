Girl Creates Incredible 'Beauty And The Beast' Body Art Using Only Eyeshadow

A‘Beauty And The Beast’ fan has found a novel way to show her love for the new remake of the Disney film through makeup.
Simona Bosco experimented with eyeshadow palettes to draw the iconic red rose in a glass jar from the Hollywood movie on her thigh.
Having only recently set-up her Instagram account, Aariel_art, the 16-year-old from Italy, shared the creative body art with her followers.
“I used my eyeshadows to draw on my skin a scene from ‘Beauty And The Beast’. I love so much that story and I think that the rose was so beautiful,” she wrote on Tuesday 11 July.
“I love ‘Beauty And The Beast’ and I thought I need some new ideas. I can draw it on my leg, so now it is part of me, we are connected together,” Bosco told HuffPost UK.
Using palettes from beauty brands Pupa Milano and Royal Beauty, Bosco drew out the scene in shades of blue, white, green and red.
“I only used makeup products because I love the final effect,” Bosco explained.